Mission: Impossible 6 director reveals first look at Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill is upping his scruff game for Mission: Impossible 6. Director Christopher McQuarrie revealed the first look at the Man of Steel actor alongside Tom Cruise on the sequel’s set, and Cavill is rocking an Impossibly cool stache.

Filming commenced in Paris at the beginning of the month as paparazzi captured Cruise & co. shooting a rooftop scene that appeared to involve helicopters. McQuarrie said earlier that “he may have found something” to top the opening sequence of Rogue Nation, and in Cavill’s Instagram announcement for the role, he requested “extreme heights, high speeds, motor vehicles of all varieties (especially aircraft), practical stunts, firearms, and sporadic exposition.”

See Cavill’s new look, which the actor flaunted on his own Instagram.

McQuarrie also released an image of Rachel Ferguson’s return for the sequel. “Isla’s back,” he wrote in a post last week.

Plot details on M:I6 are unknown, but the writer-director explained, “I’ve seen five of these movies and I don’t know who Ethan Hunt is. One movie sort of dealt with his personal life, the other movies are about people speculating what’s really going on in Ethan’s head. I want to know who Ethan is in this movie, I want an emotional journey for this character, and Tom really embraced it.”

The film is scheduled for theaters on July 27, 2018.