Donald Trump nearly added Scent of a Woman to his acting résumé, alongside cameos in Two Weeks Notice, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, and Sex and the City. But, according to Chris O’Donnell, the president’s scene was shot and promptly cut from the film.

As he explained to Conan O’Brien on Wednesday night, “We got new pages given to us one day when we were filming [at] the Plaza Hotel — which I guess Trump owned at the time — and it said we’re doing a scene with Donald Trump and it explained to us in that in order for us to film at the Plaza we had a little walk-on part for Trump and [ex-wife] Marla [Maples].”

The scene wasn’t a speaking part, O’Donnell recalled. “It was we pull up in a limo and [Al] Pacino and I left and another car pulled up and it was Donald Trump and Marla Maples walked out and went in,” he said.

O’Brien was floored: “I won’t shy away from this, he said, ‘Yeah, they can shoot at the Plaza if they put me in the freakin’ movie.'”

In the end, O’Donnell said Trump’s cameo “got cut out of the movie,” which gave the Conan host and his audience a good laugh. “Donald was like, probably thought that was gonna be in the movie and they were throwing that footage away as he was leaving,” O’Brien said, wondering if this same scenario happened on other films shot at the Plaza. “I just picture him going to countless movies at the Plaza with popcorn. ‘Here it comes!’ And then, ‘Where is it?!'”

