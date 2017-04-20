Clint Eastwood directing new film based on thwarted Isis train attack

Clint Eastwood is directing another major motion picture about American heroism, EW has confirmed.

Following recent hits like American Sniper and Sully — about the lives of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, respectively — Eastwood will direct for Warner Bros. a narrative feature based on the events surrounding a planned terrorist attack aboard a European train bound from Brussels to Paris.

The 15:17 to Paris is set to chart the trajectory of three U.S. citizens — Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone — who, along with two Frenchmen (Mark Moogalian and a man identified only as “Damien A.”), subdued a heavily armed Isis operative planning to carry out a deadly attack on Thalys train 9364.

Sadler, Skarlatos, and Stone later told their story with co-writer Jeffrey E. Stern in the 2016 book The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes, which Deadline reports freshman feature screenwriter Dorothy Blyskal has adapted for the Eastwood-helmed production.

Deadline also reports that Eastwood will produce the drama with Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera, and Jessica Meier, with filming slated to being later this year. Casting is said to begin soon.