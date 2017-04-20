Watch this full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available here and on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

Scream Queen Emma Roberts, along with her costars from The Blackcoat’s Daughter, Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Boynton, recently stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show, and the subject quickly turned to the setting of their horror film: a boarding school.

“Boarding schools — something about them are creepy,” Roberts said, recalling filming in one in London several years ago. “As soon as the sun would go down, it all of a sudden took on this impending doom, and it became a character… I don’t know what it is about boarding schools, but they’re creepy. They’re terrifying.”

When asked to choose who each would want to bring along to a creepy boarding school, the stars went in different directions. The well-prepared Shipka would bring along “a chef, and a stand-up comedian, and my family and my dog,” while Boynton said she would choose David Lynch to accompany her. “Just to make it the full experience… If you’re there, do it. Go for it!” she reasoned.

As for their favorite horror films, the trio of actresses had differing answers as well. Watch the video above to see their selections.