In the new science fiction-horror film Rupture, Noomi Rapace (Prometheus and the original The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) plays single mother Renee, who is deathly afraid of spiders and is violently abducted by a group of strangers. After enduring intense questioning and examinations, Renee discovers she is the subject of an underground experiment and her captors believe she has special powers which can only be unlocked by exploiting her arachnophobia.

Holy eight-legged freaks, Batman!

Rupture is directed by Steven Shainberg (Secretary) and costars Peter Stormare (The Big Lebowski, Fargo), Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire, Argo), and Michael Chiklis (The Shield). The film is now available to watch on DirecTV and is released in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD, April 28.

Watch an exclusive clip above in which Rapace’s character comes face-to-spider-face with her worst fear.