In the new thriller Buster’s Mal Heart, Rami Malek plays a character named Buster who was once Jonah, a hard-working husband and father. Jonah’s job as the night-shift concierge at a hotel took its toll on his psyche and, consequently, his marriage to the sensitive Marty (Kate Lyn Sheil) — until a chance encounter with a conspiracy-obsessed drifter (DJ Qualls) changed the course of their lives forever.

As the solitary present-day Buster drifts from house to house, eluding the local sheriff at every turn, we gradually piece together the events that fractured his life and left him alone on top of a snowy mountain or perhaps in a small rowboat in the middle of a vast ocean — or both.

Written and directed by Sarah Adina Smith, Buster’s Mal Heart is screening at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film will then be released theatrically in New York, April 28, and in Los Angeles and other markets, May 5.

Watch the trailer for Buster’s Mal Heart and the film’s first five minutes, exclusively above.