It’s time for Fox’s live-action Cable to look the part. Josh Brolin posted a couple behind-the-scenes looks at the process of transforming into Marvel’s time-displaced, telekinetic mercenary — and the first step, it seems, is making a face mold.

“You know, just meditating,” Brolin wrote on Instagram, while an image showed him covered in blue molding goop. The actor is also getting into the Deadpool spirit: Ryan Reynolds adopted a raunchy comedic edge to his social media presence since becoming the Merc with the Mouth, and Brolin is easing into it with “#breathingisforp—ies” and “#ryanreynoldsismyb—–.”

Bill Corso, who performed makeup work on the first Deadpool, was also tagged in the images. Part of Cable’s look involves a prominent scar across his face and bionic appendages.

You know, just meditating. #deadpool2 #clostraphobiarocks #ryanreyondsismybitch #umguys A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Oh, you thought the other one was gnarly. Ha! #discipline #billcorso #nomoreeffincookies #citoratsuperhero #breathingisforpussies @bcorso A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Apr 18, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

While Brolin portrays the Mad Titan Thanos in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, he signed a four-picture deal to appear in the X-Men films from 20th Century Fox. He’ll make his debut as the character in Deadpool 2, which will also introduce Zazie Beetz as the mutant Domino.

The film, directed by David Leitch (John Wick: Chapter 2), is scheduled for theaters on March 2, 2018.