Captain Marvel finds its directors

The search is over: Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson as the superhuman Carol Danvers, has scored not one, but two directors with Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Many names were rumored for the job since Larson was formally announced for the title role at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had also spoke about the importance of utilizing a female director for the film, which marks the first time a woman will headline her own solo superhero movie in the franchise.

Feige had hoped to make an announcement by the end of 2016. While Marvel has yet to make an official statement on Boden and Fleck’s involvement, EW has learned the duo will jointly helm the project.

Much like filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo (the Captain America movies, Avengers: Infinity War), James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), and Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Boden and Fleck were picked to helm a Marvel movie after directing smaller-scale films. The pair were behind the camera on episodes of Billions and The Affair, as well as films like Mississippi Grind and It’s Kind of a Funny Story.

Larson, who won an Oscar for her role in Room, will portray Carol Danvers. Rising to the rank of Major in the Air Force, Carol worked alongside the alien Captain Mar-vell. Only after her DNA was spliced together with that of the Kree did she emerge with superhuman strength, flight, and concussive force blasts.

“With Captain Marvel, she is as powerful a character as we’ve ever put in a movie,” Feige said. “Her powers are off the charts, and when she’s introduced, she will be by far the strongest character we’ve ever had.”

Captain Marvel screenwriter Nicole Perlman also noted, “I think that making sure that Captain Marvel is not somebody who is a hero in spite of her femininity is really important. She’s a very strong character and her being a woman is part of that strength.”

The film is scheduled for release on March 8, 2019.

Variety was the first to report the news of Boden and Fleck.