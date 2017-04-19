Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled gets an intense new trailer

Sofia Coppola’s filmography has taken her from the lavish world of 18th-century France to the crowded streets of Tokyo, but the trailer for her next project, The Beguiled, finds the filmmaker in an entirely new location: Civil War-era Virginia.

The upcoming thriller includes plenty of familiar Coppola collaborators, including Elle Fanning, who starred in Somewhere, and Kirsten Dunst, who headlined Marie Antoinette and The Virgin Suicides. Fanning and Dunst star in The Beguiled as a student and a teacher, respectively, living at the Miss Martha Farnsworth Seminary for Young Ladies during the Civil War. Nicole Kidman plays their headmistress, with Colin Farrell as the dashingly handsome but wounded Union soldier who shows up at their door.

At first, he is a “most unwelcome visitor,” as Kidman’s character tells him in the new footage, but as the women ultimately take him in and tend to his wounds, the house is taken over with sexual tension and dangerous rivalries emerge.

Thomas Cullinan wrote the original 1966 novel, which was previously adapted into the 1971 Clint Eastwood film. For Coppola’s adaptation, she went back to the book and used it as inspiration for her twisty, thrilling tale of seduction, lust, jealousy, and femininity.

“I haven’t really done a genre film,” Coppola told EW earlier this year. “It was fun to figure out how to approach that but still [keep the film] in my style, and to have this kind of beautiful, dreamy world that I like — but with a plot!”

The Beguiled will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, before hitting theaters on June 23.