Young Han Solo alien revealed in Star Wars charity video

We just got a surprise look at a new creature from the young Han Solo movie.

The alien looked surprised, too.

In a new video for the “Force For Change” charity drive, Warwick Davis gives a not-very-interesting tour of the upcoming Star Wars standalone’s parking lot and vending machines before cutting to a feed of the film’s directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie, 21 Jump Street).

Lord is eager to show off the cool set and alien extras, so he spins the camera to reveal one multi-eyed being relaxing on a nearby staircase. Miller immediately spins the camera back, but not before the creature blinks (many times over) in amazement.

It’s just a tease of the 2018 movie, which will tell the story of Han Solo (Hail Caesar’s Alden Ehrenreich, taking over for Harrison Ford) in his teens and early 20s, when he first met Chewbacca and acquired the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover, in the part originated by Billy Dee Williams.)

Who knows if the creature is a major character or just background dressing, but it looks a little like a distant cousin to the three-eyed alien Gran, first seen in Return of the Jedi.

The video is part of the current Star Wars “Force for Change” charity fundraiser, which has a “Past, Present and Future” theme aimed at celebrating the galactic saga’s 40th anniversary. (Go to Omaze.com/StarWars to donate for a chance to win.)

Here are the prizes being raffled off to donors this time:

Past – A stay at Skywalker Inn, tour of the archives & the Skywalker Ranch in Marin, California, and a personal screening of Star Wars: A New Hope

Present – Winners will attend The Last Jedi premiere and after party

Future – A visit the set of the young Han Solo movie in London with a cameo appearance as a background extra.

Grand Prize – The winner of this will receive all three prizes above.

The contest runs from April 11 to May 11, with a new winner being randomly selected from the pool of donors at the end of each week. The grand prize will be awarded at the very end.

Ever since “Force for Change” launched in 2014 to harness the power of the Star Wars fandom, it has raised millions of dollars in support of programs such as UNICEF Kid Power, the American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.