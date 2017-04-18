See an exclusive trailer for post-apocalyptic thriller, The Survivalist

In the new horror-thriller The Survivalist, a man played by Martin McCann mercilessly protects his remote sliver of property from intruders in a post-apocalyptic future ravaged by overpopulation. When a mother (Olwen Fouéré) and daughter (Mia Goth) in search of food and shelter show up at his doorstep, he’s suspicious but cautiously allows them in. Soon an uneasy alliance, born of necessity, forms between the trio, but distrust and paranoia threaten to give way to violence at any moment.

Mondays, am I right?

The Survivalist is written and directed by first-time filmmaker Stephen Fingleton and played at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival. The film will be released by IFC Midnight in select theaters and on VOD on May 19.

See the new poster for The Survivalist and watch the rather intense trailer for Fingleton’s film, exclusively above.