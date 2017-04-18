La La Land: Seb's jazz clubs to pop up around the country

Jazz and La La Land lovers rejoice: Seb’s could be coming to your city soon.

In conjunction with the home release of Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-nominated film on April 25, jazz bars around the U.S. will morph into Seb’s, the club that Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) is finally able to make a reality at the film’s end. The transformations will include a full-size neon Seb’s sign, live music, and themed drinks. (But don’t expect tapas on the menu.)

Among the participating locations are Andy’s Jazz Club in Chicago, New Orleans’ d.b.a., Washington D.C.’s Mr. Henry’s, San Fransisco’s Le Colonial, and Long Beach’s The Blind Donkey, which served as the location for Seb’s in the film.

In honor of La La Land‘s Digital HD and Blu-ray release, April 25 has been declared “La La Land Day” by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. The celebration will feature aerial dancers performing routines inspired the film at City Hall, La La Land dance lessons around the city, and more.