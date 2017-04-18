Apart from those in attendance at last month’s CinemaCon, audiences have not yet been privy to a trailer for September’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle. But on the heels of four first-look images debuted by Entertainment Weekly, the film’s distributor, 20th Century Fox, has dropped a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it video tease — including subliminal flash-frames of super-revealing shots from the movie. (No word yet on when we can expect the full trailer.)

The sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service has added a bevy of new talent, including Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, and Pedro Pascal, to the existing cast headlined by Taron Egerton (and, yes, a resurrected Colin Firth). Next to nothing so far is known about Oscar-winner Julianne Moore’s character — other than the fact that her name is Poppy and she’s a successful entrepreneur.

But check out these screengrabs from the teaser for some clues as to Poppy’s identity. What’s that 1950s diner that she’s hanging out in? And that buddy with a mechanical arm? And the movie theater marque playing Captain Fantastic? Huh?

And one other question: What’s with that intriguing shot to Tatum in a white top, seemingly lying in either a tanning bed or one of the deep sleep/stasis pods from Alien?

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is out Sept. 29.