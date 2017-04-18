‘Ello again, poppet!

Keira Knightley has been spotted in a new international trailer for the upcoming Disney release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth film in the swashbuckling franchise which, based on early reviews, returns the series to its Curse of the Black Pearl roots.

And how better to do that than with the reemergence of two of the first film’s key players, Knightley and Orlando Bloom? Their lovebirds Elizabeth and Will Turner essentially bid farewell to audiences at the end of the third film, At World’s End, when Will was remanded to spend the better part of eternity cursed to be captain of the ghostly Flying Dutchman. A recent trailer finally offered a new glance at Bloom’s character, however, thus raising the question of whether his wife would make a cameo as well.

Indeed, she does reappear, although a glimpse may be all you’ll really see of Knightley as Elizabeth Turner (nee Swann). Nevertheless, it’s a smart match, if it’s not too bold to say.

If you need even more Turner family news, the fifth movie will introduce audiences to Will and Elizabeth’s son, Henry (Brenton Thwaites), who embarks on a search for answers about his father, accompanied by fierce academic Carina (Kaya Scodelario) and, of course, rum-soaked raisin Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp).

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales arrives in theaters May 26.