First look: Build-a-Bear has a new Guardians of the Galaxy collection

Baby Groot, Rocket, Star-Lord, and co. may be the Guardians of the Galaxy. But did you know that they can now also be the guardians of your couch, sofa, and/or desk?

Build-A-Bear is unveiling its new Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Collection, which includes a two-piece Groot set, a Make Your Own Rocket Raccoon, and five Mega Minis based on the Guardians team available in collectible packaging. The collection will also feature a slew of outfits and accessories.

More information about Build-A-Bear’s Guardians of the Galaxy collection can be found at the company’s official website. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, and Kurt Russell is due in theaters on May 5.

See the new versions of Baby Groot and Rocket and the Mega Mini of Star-Lord exclusively below.