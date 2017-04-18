If you’re planning on watching The Fate of the Furious (now in theaters) but haven’t seen all or any of the previous seven films, fear not — Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has you covered.

In a Vanity Fair video titled “The Fast and the Furious Franchise Recap in 8 Minutes with Ludacris,” the rapper and actor, who plays tech guru Tej in the series, gives a thorough explainer of the action and drama that’s gone down thus far, beginning with 2001’s The Fast and the Furious and running through 2015’s Furious 7.

For those who are more familiar with all things concerning the family, the video still offers humor, fun visual aids, and a poppin’ palm tree jacket. Buckle up for a ride down memory lane, and consider this a formal request for Luda to teach a college elective about the history of the series.