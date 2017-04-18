Ewan McGregor on Star Wars Obi-Wan movie: 'I'd be happy to do it'

Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy said this week that Disney might announce the next Star Wars anthology film this summer.

While the internets have been claiming for awhile that next stand-alone film in a galaxy far, far away will likely focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi, there’s been exactly zero confirmation that this is the case.

And Mr. Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor? What does he have to say?

“There’s no official offer, and I haven’t met them about it or anything,” McGregor tells EW. “But I’ve always said that I’d be happy to do it if they wanted to do it. It would be a good segue between the last episode of the prequels and the new episodes. I think they’ve got films to make until the 2020s, so I don’t think it’s going to happen soon if it happens at all.”

Here’s what Kennedy told MTV when asked about the next anthology title: “I think we’re getting close. My hope would be [to announce] sometime around the summer. I never want to predict the creative process because it is its own thing, so we’re in the midst of those discussions right now.”

As McGregor points out, Disney has Star Wars titles lined up for the next several years, though it’s actually not too soon to announce another. The Last Jedi is coming Dec. 15 (here’s the trailer), the stand-alone young Han Solo film is coming May 25, 2018, and then Episode IX will debut sometime after that. But Disney seems to be looking for another stand-alone idea for 2020.

McGregor just came off T2: Trainspotting is about to make his debut playing two roles in FX’s Fargo season 3 on Wednesday. After that, his schedule appears to be rather clear of big-ticket productions … you know, just in case anybody wants to hire him for something.