Bryan Cranston is a fright in the attic in Wakefield trailer

Bryan Cranston plays a successful Manhattan lawyer who decides to become the man he was meant to be in the darkly comic drama Wakefield, but as the film’s trailer reveals, he has some unusual ideas about how to get there.

Directed by Robin Swicord and based on the E.L. Doctorow short story of the same name, Wakefield begins with Cranston’s title character bristling at his too-perfect suburban life.

“So much is the same, week after week,” he says in the trailer. “Who hasn’t had the impulse to put their life on hold for a moment?”

One night Wakefield does just that, hiding out in his own garage attic while spying on his wife (Jennifer Garner) and kids, and he gradually grows more erratic, even feral. It could make for an awkward reunion — if he ever returns to reality.

Wakefield opens May 19. Watch the trailer, which debuted on Deadline Hollywood, above.