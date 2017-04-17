In actor Pat Healy’s directorial debut Take Me, the Cheap Thrills and Compliance star plays a fledging, and not particularly successful, Los Angeles-based entrepreneur named Ray Moody who specializes in fake kidnappings that provide alternative therapy for his clients. When Ray is offered a sizable sum for a weekend abduction he jumps at the opportunity. But the job, and his target, business consultant Anna St. Blair (Taylor Schilling from Orange Is the New Black), may not be all that they seem.

This black comedy is written by Mike Makowsky, costars Alycia Delmore and Jim O’Heir, and is executive-produced by Jay and Mark Duplass.

Watch the trailer for Healy’s Take Me below and an exclusive clip from the film above.

The film receives its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival April 25 and then debuts in theaters and via select digital platforms on May 5.