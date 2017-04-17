Forty years ago, Star Wars opened in a modest 50 theaters — on its way to kick-starting a multibillion-dollar franchise that has captivated generations of moviegoers around the world. But as Star Wars has grown, so too has the cost of being a fan of the galaxy far, far away.

A new offering from Coinage, Time Inc.’s personal finance video company, breaks down some of the big changes from A New Hope to now.

Back in 1977, for example, the average price for a movie ticket was $2.23. Flash forward to 2016, and the average ticket costs $8.49. Want popcorn with that? A bag would cost you a buck in the ’70s, but today you’re likely to shell out $6.49-$8.49, depending on the size. And as many children of the ’70s are pained to hear, original Star Wars action figures that retailed for $10 can now fetch up to 100 times that amount at auction.

Watch the video above for more.