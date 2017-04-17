Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer explain why comedy is so important right now

To read more on Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer’s new film Snatched, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer will joke around about just about anything, but they’re very serious when it comes to the business of making people laugh. Take a look at the video above as the costars of the upcoming Snatched — in theaters May 12 — discuss how it makes them feel to see other people laughing.

“Comedy is really hard,” says Goldie Hawn. “But when you hear people laugh in the movie theater? It’s not about me, it’s about everyone in the audience who is laughing. They were happy. They were experiencing something. Life is hard, and it only gets harder. It’s such an important thing to have that as a gift.”

Schumer agrees. “We’re very lucky. Goldie has such a good job of making me feel lie I’m worthwhile to be on screen. We kind of have no choice — people really need to be laughing and having a good time and we’re really grateful to get to make that happen right now.”