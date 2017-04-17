Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper make music in first A Star Is Born photo

Lady Gaga is blending the best of both worlds in the first official still from A Star Is Born, which began shooting Monday in Southern California.

Warner Bros. has released the debut image from the upcoming film’s set, showing the Oscar-nominated songwriter putting her Golden Globe-winning acting chops to work as she belts out a song next to her guitar-playing costar (and first-time director) Bradley Cooper.

A studio release indicates Gaga will be credited under her real name, Stefani Germanotta, for the production, while confirming Cooper’s role as “Jackson Maine, a country music star who is on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta). As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally’s career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory.”

Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott have supporting roles in A Star Is Born, which features a screenplay by Will Fetters, Cooper, and Forrest Gump scribe Eric Roth, who adapted the story from William A. Wellman and Robert Carson. Additional crew include director of photography Matty Libatique (Oscar-nominated for his work on Black Swan), production designer Karen Murphy (The Great Gatsby), costume designer Erin Benach (Drive), and three-time Academy Award-nominated editor Jay Cassidy (American Hustle).

La La Land sound mixer Steve Morrow is also working on the project; he previously confirmed the movie will follow in the footsteps of the Emma Stone/Ryan Gosling musical in that its original compositions (some penned by Gaga herself) will be recorded live as the picture films.

Gaga and Cooper will reportedly film scenes from A Star Is Born at the Coachella music and arts festival this week, shooting footage from a staged country music set at the Indio-based Empire Polo Club on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cooper’s version of A Star Is Born is the third iteration of the classic Hollywood tale about a rising performer who makes it in the entertainment industry with the help of a seasoned (yet troubled) industry vet. Gaga takes the reins of the ingenue role from the likes of Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, and Barbra Streisand, who played the part in 1937, 1954, and 1976, respectively.

A Star Is Born hits theaters Sept. 28, 2018. Check out the first still from the film above.