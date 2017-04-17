And the winner of our best Disney song bracket is...

After two months of voting, the results for our Disney song bracket are in: Beauty and the Beast‘s “Beauty and the Beast.”

Beginning Feb. 17, EW let voters pick their favorite songs from classic Disney movies, and each week, EW Morning Live on Sirius XM Radio debated which ones should win. Choices ranged from Mulan‘s rousing “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” to Pinocchio’s sweet “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

In the end, it came down to The Lion King‘s “Circle of Life” and Beauty and the Beast’s “Beauty and the Beast” — a song that’s received extra attention recently thanks to Ariana Grande and John Legend’s modern rendition they did for this year’s live-action version of the 1991 animated film. Hear it here.