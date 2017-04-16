Lady Gaga filming A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper at Coachella

Lady Gaga remedied the pop landscape with “The Cure” it needed during her headlining performance at Coachella over the weekend, and now she’s prepping to inject Hollywood with a similar jolt of energy at the annual music festival.

According to the official Coachella app, the Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter is set to film a portion of her upcoming Bradley Cooper collaboration A Star Is Born — a contemporary reimagining of the perennial big screen tale about a budding starlet (Gaga) who breaks into the entertainment world under the wing of a troubled industry vet (Cooper) — at Empire Polo Club, where the Indio, California music and arts event takes place.

Cooper, also making his directorial debut on the Warner Bros. feature, will reportedly join Gaga onstage Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19 to film scenes that takes place during a country-themed concert. Attendees (who must be 18 years or older) are asked to wear denim, boots, and Stetson hats as they cheer for the actors while cameras roll. Proceeds from audience members’ $10 entrance fee will be donated in full to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which she launched with her mother in 2011 to combat bullying and promote mental health awareness.

Prior iterations of A Star Is Born date back to 1937, when Janet Gaynor and Fredric March fronted William A. Wellman’s production, which would later be adapted by George Cukor in 1954 (Judy Garland, James Mason) and in 1976 (Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson) by Frank Pierson.

A Star Is Born‘s Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique (Black Swan, Iron Man) teased the beginning stages of filming earlier in April, sharing to Instagram a photo of one of the production’s slates along with the caption, “Always a thrill when you finally get to shoot in prep.”

Always a thrill when you finally get to shoot in prep.

According to the film’s sound mixer, Steve Morrow, the movie will follow in the Oscar-verified footsteps of films like La La Land and Les Misérables in that its musical numbers will be recorded live as the picture films. The 31-year-old has supposedly written new material for the film as well.

Gaga, one of Coachella 2017’s headlining acts, dropped the surprise single “The Cure” following her 90-minute Saturday night set in the desert, which she secured after Beyoncé postponed her previously scheduled slot.

“I love you guys so much,” Gaga professed before launching into the catchy, R&B-infused pop tune. “I have been through so much in my life and I’ve seen so much. And you cure me every time with your love.”

A Star Is Born is currently set for theatrical release on Sept. 28, 2018.