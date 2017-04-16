The fate of the storied Furious franchise is to break a few box office records.

The eighth film in Universal’s car-based action series speeds its way to the largest worldwide debut weekend of all time with an estimated $532.5 million, breaking the record previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($529 million).

But this isn’t the only notable number the ensemble flick (which stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ludacris, and Charlize Theron, among others) has racked up this weekend. Not only has F8 pulled in an estimated $100.2 million domestically — becoming 2017’s ninth picture to do so — but it’s also earned an estimated $432.3 million internationally, beating the record set by Jurassic World ($316.7 million) among top foreign openers.

While the debut was a large one, it marks a significant decrease from the gross of its forerunner, Furious 7, which made $147 million in 2015 after opening in 4,004 theaters in North America, compared to F8‘s 4,310-screen domestic release.

This weekend also sees Boss Baby slip down to No. 2 after two straight weekends at the top. However, the Alec Baldwin-starring animated feature continues to perform well, crossing the $100 million mark domestically with an estimated weekend earning of $15.5 million.

Meanwhile, Beauty and the Beast‘s long legs continue carrying the film past the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated fantasy came in third on the North American chart this weekend, adding an estimated $13.6 million to its $454 million U.S. and Canadian total while making it the 12th highest grossing film of all time (unadjusted for inflation) domestically.

Elsewhere, Smurfs: The Lost Village earned an estimated $6.5 million domestically this weekend. The animated blue creature feature — which earned an A on CinemaScore — continues to post fair numbers overseas, having earned $70 million to date. Premiere dates are still on deck for traditionally lucrative territories, including China and South Korea.

Rounding out the top five is Going In Style, which continues to be a steady performer among its older audience base. The Zach Braff-directed comedic caper film — starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin as a trio planning a heist — earned an estimated $6.3 million, which in turn makes for an estimated $23 million domestic gross for the film. The film seems to be following the trajectory of similarly aimed The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, which also earned a B+ on CinemaScore and eventually pulled in a domestic total gross of $33 million.

Outside the top 10, James Gray’s newly released The Lost City of Z pulled in an estimated $112,633. The film, which tells the story of a real-life explorer who went missing on an expedition with his son and features an all-star cast of Charlie Hunnam, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Angus Macfadyen, earned the highest per-screen average of the week ($28,158).

On the other end of the scale, the animated Spark managed to bring in an estimated $112,352 in its first opening weekend, however despite boasting a 365-theater release and an impressive voice cast that featured Hilary Swank, Susan Sarandon, Patrick Stewart, and Jessica Biel, the monkey-focused flick earned an estimated per-screen average of $308.

Per comScore, overall box office is up roughly 6.1 percent from the same frame last year. Check out the April 14-16 estimates below.

1 – The Fate of the Furious – $100.2 million

2 – The Boss Baby – $ 15.5 million

3 – Beauty and the Beast – $13.6 million

4 – Smurfs: The Lost Village – $6.5 million

5 – Going In Style – $6.3 million

6 – Gifted – $3 million

7 – Get Out – $2.9 million

8 – Power Rangers – $2.8 million

9 – The Case For Christ – $ 2.7 million

10 – Kong: Skull Island – $2.6 million