Treat Williams has been in scores of movies over the years, but one of his favorite roles is still one of his earliest: His small part in legendary Italian director Sergio Leone’s final film, Once Upon a Time in America.

But in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly: The Show, Williams shared a funny story of actually falling asleep during filming.

“I had been up rather late,” Williams said. “There’s a scene in the film where I’m in the hospital, I’ve been shot. So we’re all working, I’m lying in the bed, and we were talking, and then all of a sudden I feel somebody’s arm on my shoulder, shaking my shoulder. I look up and it’s Bob DeNiro saying, ‘Hey.’ I go, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ He goes, ‘You wanna say your line? We rolled, and you were asleep. Wanna join us?’ I had fallen asleep in the midst of the scene, but I attribute that to an actor who has extraordinary relaxation abilities.”

