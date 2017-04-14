Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Movies

The Last Jedi director crashes Star Wars Celebration overnight line

@Breznican

Posted on

A surprise gatecrasher appeared in the overnight waiting line for tomorrow’s presentation of The Last Jedi.

The movie’s writer-director, Rian Johnson, introduced himself to the crowd with a bullhorn, then spent hours going through the line of thousands to shake hands, pose for photos, sign autographs (and probably endure a lot of Snoke theories.)

Johnson, best known for the dark high school noir Brick, the time-travel mind bender Looper, and three of the most memorable Breaking Bad episodes, appeared in the convention center hosting Star Wars Celebration Thursday evening with his longtime producer, Ram Bergman at his side.

“Just stay where you’re at! I promise to come to you. I’m psyched to meet you guys,” he said. “You guys are hardcore.”

The crowd surged nonetheless. But things settled down, and Johnson kept his promise, spending much of the rest of the evening walking the zig-zagging line to greet the fans who traveled from across the globe to Orlando, Fla., for the annual fan convention — with his panel for The Last Jedi as the core attraction.

Here are a few more of his interactions, culled from Twitter:

There was at least one moment of controversy. Some cookies may or may not have been trampled by accident.

Most fans came away happy. The goal for those waiting overnight is just to get up close and personal to the stage, where the actors and filmmakers from the movie will be revealing (hopefully) the first footage from the Dec. 15 film.

Some wanted answers, but Johnson didn’t give up any secrets.

May the Force be with you … and with you, and you, and you, and you.

The Last Jedi panel begins at 11 a.m. ET Friday morning. Entertainment Weekly will be in the audience, following along with the highlights — and a deep dive into whatever trailer or footage they reveal.