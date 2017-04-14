A surprise gatecrasher appeared in the overnight waiting line for tomorrow’s presentation of The Last Jedi.

The movie’s writer-director, Rian Johnson, introduced himself to the crowd with a bullhorn, then spent hours going through the line of thousands to shake hands, pose for photos, sign autographs (and probably endure a lot of Snoke theories.)

Johnson, best known for the dark high school noir Brick, the time-travel mind bender Looper, and three of the most memorable Breaking Bad episodes, appeared in the convention center hosting Star Wars Celebration Thursday evening with his longtime producer, Ram Bergman at his side.

“Just stay where you’re at! I promise to come to you. I’m psyched to meet you guys,” he said. “You guys are hardcore.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director @rianjohnson surprises fans waiting in line for tomorrow’s panel at #StarWars Celebration. #SWCO pic.twitter.com/Q4Lyt4Sviw — Dustin Sandoval (@DustinMSandoval) April 14, 2017

The crowd surged nonetheless. But things settled down, and Johnson kept his promise, spending much of the rest of the evening walking the zig-zagging line to greet the fans who traveled from across the globe to Orlando, Fla., for the annual fan convention — with his panel for The Last Jedi as the core attraction.

What a great guy! @rianjohnson giving signatures and selfies to all the fans at #SWCO pic.twitter.com/XCZTXg71cj — Davestrrr @ #SWCO ⚡️ (@davestrrr) April 14, 2017

Here are a few more of his interactions, culled from Twitter:

At Star Wars Celebration and @rianjohnson has been here the past hour going down the line signing autographs and meeting EVERYBODYYYYY #swco pic.twitter.com/ie3Kxtj1oq — Jason (@jasonosia) April 14, 2017

Rian Johnson (The Last Jedi) was kind enough to autograph & take pictures. I pulled out my Polaroid & he was like “That is raaad”. pic.twitter.com/a3tvZwT9yV — Trevino Estrada (@TrevinoDuende) April 14, 2017

Thank you, @rianjohnson for taking the time to meet the fans tonight. I really love your necklace (not pictured, clay R2-D2 stamp pendant) pic.twitter.com/liITlz0iFL — Violet @ SWCO (@violets83) April 14, 2017

@kelleycfc @SteeleWars @rianjohnson @MakingStarWars I think he’s been here for close to three hours.

Dedicated to us fans, just super friendly! — Último Jared @ #SWCO (@ISnowNothin) April 14, 2017

There was at least one moment of controversy. Some cookies may or may not have been trampled by accident.

RIAN JOHNSON TRAMPLED OVER ALL OUR CAMPING SHIT!!! My cookies 😦 pic.twitter.com/jKXSuGujgh — Devesh Singh (@dev1359) April 14, 2017

Most fans came away happy. The goal for those waiting overnight is just to get up close and personal to the stage, where the actors and filmmakers from the movie will be revealing (hopefully) the first footage from the Dec. 15 film.

I showed Rian Johnson, the director of Episode VIII The Last Jedi my “The Gay Jedi” T-shirt… #starwarscelebration #thelastjedi #noh8 pic.twitter.com/V4vfSgR2ij — Rictor (@Rictor_Riolo) April 14, 2017

Some wanted answers, but Johnson didn’t give up any secrets.

He’s just @rianjohnson the director of Episode 8. No biggie. He knows who #Snoke is & won’t say if #Jedi is plural. pic.twitter.com/rNOzh921uZ — Fred Rossi (@darthfoo) April 14, 2017

May the Force be with you … and with you, and you, and you, and you.

The Last Jedi panel begins at 11 a.m. ET Friday morning. Entertainment Weekly will be in the audience, following along with the highlights — and a deep dive into whatever trailer or footage they reveal.