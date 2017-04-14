Alex Gibney's No Stone Unturned withdrawn from Tribeca Film Festival

Alex Gibney’s No Stone Unturned, a documentary about the unsolved 1994 murder of six men watching a World Cup match in a pub in Northern Ireland, has been withdrawn from the Tribeca Film Festival just nine days before its scheduled premiere.

Producer Trevor Birney said in a statement Friday that the filmmakers were “bitterly disappointed” to withdraw the documentary over “ongoing legal issues relating to the subject matter.”

He added, “No one will feel this disappointment more than the families at the center of the film, whose quest for justice has been both inspiring and unstinting these last 23 years. It is our deepest hope that these sensitive issues can be resolved as soon as possible so that we can share this important film with the world.”

Directed by Gibney, No Stone Unturned explores the 1994 shooting that left six pub patrons dead and five wounded in the small village of Loughinisland. According to the film’s description, the police investigation was “perfunctory at best,” and no culprit has been brought to justice.

Festival organizers said in a statement that they were notified of the withdrawal Friday and would issue refunds to ticket holders. They added, “We are very disappointed that audiences will not be able to see the film at Tribeca and we know Alex is equally disappointed that his film will not have its world premiere at the festival.”

The Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 19-30.