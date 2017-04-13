Chewbacca actor pokes fun at Harrison Ford's flying skills

Laugh it up, fuzzball.

Han Solo and Chewbacca reunited Thursday at the first day of the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, and Peter Mayhew, who has played Chewbacca in five Star Wars films, wasted no time taking the opportunity to rib his costar of 40 years, Harrison Ford.

Along with a photo of himself and Ford, Mayhew wrote in a playful tweet, “Lovely seeing my buddy.. hell of a pilot.. but I’d love to help out a little with those landings. Always available if he needs a copilot..”

Lovely seeing my buddy.. hell of a pilot.. but I'd love to help out a little with those landings. Always available if he needs a copilot.. pic.twitter.com/dBuQEmHbSg — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) April 13, 2017

Mayhew was referencing a Feb. 13th incident in which Ford flew his private plane close to a jetliner containing 110 passengers. Ford mistakenly landed in a taxiway instead of the runway at the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration investigated Ford, but it was determined that no penalties were warranted. There had been some speculation that he might lose his pilot’s license prior to the conclusion of the investigation.

The actor known for playing cocksure, ace pilot Han Solo has seen his share of aircraft related drama, sustaining serious injuries in a 2015 crash and suffering a broken leg on a set of the Millennium Falcon while shooting Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Though Chewbacca will likely be flying solo (or rather, without Solo) in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, perhaps Ford should take Mayhew up on his offer. After all, he is the best co-pilot in the galaxy.

Star Wars Celebration, which is part of the 40th-anniversary celebration of the film franchise, continues through Sunday.