This Week's Cover: Inside Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer's ultimate mom-com

To read more on Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer’s new film Snatched, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here . Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

There’s something kind of magical that happens when Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer get together. This is certainly the case onscreen in their new movie Snatched, and is just as true when EW brought them together for this cover story. Watch the video above and you can see it — these are two very smart and very funny people who like to crack each other up. “They have this easy camaraderie and a mutual respect that radiates when you are around them,” says Snatched director Jonathan Levine (The Night Before). “Looking at the the two of them together, they really look and feel like mother and daughter.”

RELATED: Goldie Hawn Deems Snatched the Best Film She’s Made

In this comedy (appropriately out Mother’s Day weekend, May 12), Hawn and Schumer play Linda and Emily Middleton, a mother-and-daughter odd couple on vacation in South America. After getting dumped by her boyfriend, the selfie-loving Emily persuades her overcautious mother to accompany her to Ecuador with the promise of quality time together. Need we say hijinks ensue? Yet much like Schumer’s 2015 hit, Trainwreck, Snatched is the kind of comedy that isn’t afraid to bring you to tears through laughter by tugging at your heartstrings. (“Get ready to also feel,” quips Schumer.) It also marks Goldie Hawn’s return to the big screen for the first time since 2002’s The Banger Sisters. “What I love about this movie is that it’s not just a caper movie,” Hawn says. “It’s got grounding. It’s about something we all experience which is the beauty and the frustration of a mother and daughter relationship. That’s very real.”

For more on this week’s cover story, watch EW The Show, available now here, on the new PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile and web devices.

As is the love between these two co-stars. Need proof? Inside the new issue of EW, we put them to the test in their first joint interview, where they dished about sex scenes with 95-year-old men, whale sperm, and finding humor through pain. Stay tuned to EW.com this week for more from the dynamic duo.