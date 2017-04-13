In a sign of the changing times, hot television projects replaced blockbusters in the 2017 Cannes Film Festival lineup, which was unveiled in Paris on Thursday. In place of large-scale Hollywood productions, like recent debuts Inside Out or Mad Max: Fury Road, the cinema spectacular’s most eye-opening titles this year include the first two episodes of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks (airing on Showtime), plus Netflix and Amazon movies.

In the always-intriguing Official Selection, Netflix is represented (for the first time) by Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (starring Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler as brothers) and Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja (with Jake Gyllenhaal and Tilda Swinton), the director’s Snowpiercer follow-up. Amazon also has two films — Wonderstuck, a young-adult fable directed by festival favorite Todd Haynes, and Lynn Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here — in the main draw. All four are expected to get a theatrical release.

Returning filmmakers in the competition lineup include Sofia Coppola (The Beguiled), two-time top-prize-winner Michael Haneke (Happy End), and Yorgos Lanthimos (The Killing of a Sacred Deer), whose best screenplay win at the festival two years ago for The Lobster predicted an Oscar nomination in the same category.

The opening night film will be French director Arnaud Desplechin’s Ismael’s Ghosts, a drama about moviemaking, starring Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

And Lynch’s highly anticipated Twin Peaks (Cannes will screen the first two episodes) will be joined in the festival’s special section by all six-hours of Jane Campion’s season 2 of Top of the Lake. Both Lynch and Campion are previous winners of Cannes’ highest honor, the Palme d’Or (he for 1989’s Wild at Heart and her for 1993’s The Piano).

Fresh from HBO’s Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman gets the prize for Cannes’ hardest-working person. The Oscar-winner has four titles at the festival: The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer in competition and out of competition, Top of the Lake, and How to Talk to Girls, director John Cameron Mitchell’s alien sci-fi ’80s movie.

Check out the full lineup below — and stay tuned for most updates.

MAIN COMPETITION

120 Beats per Minute (directed by Robin Campillo).

The Beguiled (directed by Sofia Coppola).

The Day After (directed by Hong Sang-Soo).

A Gentle Creature (directed by Sergei Loznitsa)

Good Time (directed by Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie)

Happy End (directed by Michael Haneke).

In the Fade (directed by Fatih Akin)

Jupiter’s Moon (directed by Kornél Mandruczó)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (directed by Yorgos Lanthimos)

Loveless (directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev)

The Meyerowitz Stories (directed by Noah Baumbach)

Okja (directed by Bong Joon-Ho)

Radiance (directed by Naomi Kawase)

Wonderstruck (directed by Todd Haynes)

You Were Never Really Here (directed by Lynne Ramsay)

OUT OF COMPETITION AND SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Blade of the Immortal (directed by Takashi Miike)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (directed by John Cameron Mitchell)

An Inconvenient Sequel (directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk)

Clair’s Camera (directed by Hong Sang-Soo)

12 Hours (directed by Raymond Depardon)

They (directed by Anahita Ghazvinizadeh)

Promised Land (directed by Eugene Jarecki)

Napalm (directed by Claude Lanzmann)

Demons in Paradise (directed by Jude Ratman)

Sea Sorrow (directed by Vanessa Redgrave)

Twin Peaks (directed by David Lynch)

Top of the Lake: Season 2 (directed by Jane Campion)