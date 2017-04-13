Entertainment Weekly

Star Wars

Billie Lourd stands in for mom Carrie Fisher in Star Wars reunion photo

The loss of Carrie Fisher was palpable at the opening of this year’s Star Wars Celebration, but so was the legacy of the iconic actress who brought Princess Leia to life. Her enduring spirit was celebrated in images and anecdotes, and perhaps most of all in the presence of her daughter, Billie Lourd.

Lourd led an emotional tribute to her late mother at the fan event, and afterward posed for a touching photo with Star Wars creator George Lucas, original cast members Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, and Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy.

Lourd, who briefly shared the screen Fisher in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, told fans Thursday, “She loved you because you embraced all of her. The strong soldier she was and the vulnerable side, who fought her own dark side. … She loved this incredible character she got to create — this force, called Leia.”

