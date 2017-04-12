After several rumored castings have come and gone, Deadpool 2 finally has its Cable. EW has confirmed that Josh Brolin has officially been cast as the time-displaced mutant for the much-anticipated superhero sequel.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news, adding that Brolin has signed a four-picture deal. Since Brolin has already been playing galactic warlord Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, this casting makes him the second actor after Chris Evans to play two different Marvel characters for Marvel Studios and Fox. (Evans starred as Johnny Storm in the original Fantastic Four films and now plays Captain America.)

Both Nathan Fillion and Pierce Brosnan had been rumored for the part of Cable, whose inclusion in Deadpool 2 was first announced by Deadpool himself (Ryan Reynolds) in an after-credits scene from the first film.

Originally created by Louise Simonson and Deadpool creator Robert Liefeld, Cable is Nathan Summers, the son of Cyclops and a clone of Jean Grey. After being sent into a post-apocalyptic future as a child, Cable grew into a battle-hardened mutant warrior with a metal arm and all his mom’s psychic powers. Starting in 2004, he has starred in a series of Cable and Deadpool comics, where he provides the stern straight man to the Merc with the Mouth’s constant antics.

Deadpool 2 is currently set for release in March 2018. Zazie Beetz has also been cast as the mutant Domino.