Aquaman adds Dolph Lundgren as undersea ruler Nereus

Dolph Lundgren is now a denizen of the deep.

The Expendables and Rocky IV star has joined the cast of Warner Bros.’ superhero movie Aquaman, EW has confirmed. Lundgren will portray King Nereus, ruler of the underwater kingdom of Xebel, who harbors a grudge against Aquaman and has designs on his love interest, Mera.

Jason Momoa is starring as the titular hero, while Amber Heard is playing Mera. The ensemble also includes Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. James Wan is directing the film, which is scheduled to arrive Dec. 21, 2018.

An action veteran, Lundgren is known for kicking butt in such movies as The Punisher, Universal Soldier, and Masters of the Universe.

