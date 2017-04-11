Thor: Ragnarok trailer smashes Disney and Marvel views record

Thor’s mighty hammer has taken down another rival.

The combination of Cate Blanchett in antlers, Chris Hemsworth’s haircut, and work buddies reuniting was enough to catapult the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok to the top of the Disney and Marvel record books. The film from Taika Waititi scored 136 million views in the first 24 hours of release, EW has confirmed.

That mark passed the previous Disney high of 127.6 million for Beauty and the Beast and the Marvel record of 94 million views for Captain America: Civil War. The impressive debut still put it well short of the world record holder It, which recently scared up 197 million views on its first day.

Ragnarok marks Hemsworth’s third solo go-round as the Norse God and the first non-Avengers flick for Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. Also onboard for the film, which hits theaters on Nov. 3, are Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, and Idris Elba.

THR first reported the news.

Watch the trailer above.