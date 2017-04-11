Roger Corman to receive Master of Horror award at Overlook Film Festival

Legendary filmmaker Roger Corman will receive the Master of Horror Award at the inaugural Overlook Film Festival, it was announced Tuesday. Corman’s many credits include directing 1964’s The Masque of the Red Death and producing 1975’s Death Race 2000. He also gave early professional boosts to a slew of other filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Joe Dante, and James Cameron.

Director and Post Mortem podcast host Mick Garris will interview Corman onstage at the event. The Overlook Film Festival takes place April 24-30 at Timberline Lodge in Mt. Hood, Ore., which doubled for the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

The festival also announced it will host the world premieres of four films: Blood Drive, Capture, Still/Born, and Primal Screen, from Room 237 director Rodney Ascher. Other movies being screened at the event include director William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth, Ana Lily Amirpour’s The Bad Batch, Álex de la Iglesia’s The Bar, Mickey Keating’s Psychopaths, and Joe Lynch’s Steven Yeun-starring Mayhem. The festival lineup also includes live performances by writer Clay McLeod Chapman and the Tales From Beyond the Pale crew, as well as Dead Right Horror Trivia hosted by Shudder curator Sam Zimmerman and Blumhouse development executive Ryan Turek.

Finally, badge holders will be able to participate — if they dare! — in an immersive horror game which unfolds over the course of the festival.

Learn more about the lineup at the festival’s official website.