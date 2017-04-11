Togetherness star Steve Zissis has a ghost-hunter problem in Another Evil trailer

In the new comedy Another Evil, Steve Zissis from the HBO show Togetherness plays a modern artist named Dan Pappadakis who hires an eccentric ghost-hunter, Os Bijourn (Mark Proksch). Os quickly surmises that Dan’s home is full of “demons” and promises to get rid of the beings for a reasonable fee.

As the two spend several evenings trapping ghosts in Os’ increasingly bizarre “ghost traps,” Dan learns that Os is emotionally fragile due to his recent divorce and ongoing attempt to quit smoking. He is so in need of support that he tries to befriend Dan almost as relentlessly as he tries to destroy “demons.” Due to the increasing awkwardness of the situation, Dan attempts calling the whole thing off, but it quickly becomes apparent that a great evil has embedded itself in his home, and that the fate of his entire family is at stake.

Written and directed by Carson Mell (Eastbound & Down), Another Evil costars Jennifer Irwin, Dax Flame, Steve Little, and Dan Bakkedahl. The film is out in theaters and on digital platforms on May 5. Watch the trailer above.