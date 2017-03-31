Frozen 2 will change how you think of the first movie

Do you want to build a seeee-quel? Disney sure does and is hard at work figuring out the next film in the Frozen franchise. We recently spoke to the movie’s producer, Peter Del Vecho, and asked him about the top-secret project: How are things coming along?

“We’re working hard on it,” Del Vecho says. “We’re in the development writing process and are very excited by it. Like all movies, it will evolve.”

And has the story this time been tougher to crack than the story for the original film? (Which, as we’ve reported, was rather tricky to figure out).

“Now that we’ve been involved in it for awhile, what’s exciting is it feels like it builds on the first movie,” he said. “You understand things better in the first movie after you’ve seen the sequel.”

Frozen 2 has no release date yet, though insiders suspect it might not arrive until after 2019. Kristen Bell (Anna) and Idina Menzel (Elsa) are expected to return along with Josh Gad (Olaf), with Jennifer Lee in the director’s seat once again.

