One of Hollywood’s foremost proponents of recreational marijuana has lit up for the last time… for now.

Wilson actor Woody Harrelson — who once applied for a license to run a medicinal weed dispensary from his Hawaiian home — has revealed his joint-smoking days are behind him.

“I am a party animal,” the 55-year-old Oscar nominee told Vulture during an interview published Monday. “But on the other hand, I haven’t… I’m now extremely moderate, and… I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago.”

The confession might come as a surprise, as Harrelson has publicly supported marijuana legalization in the past, even serving on the advisory board for NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), a nonprofit that advocates “for consumers to assure they have access to high-quality marijuana that is safe, convenient and affordable,” according to the group’s website.

“[It was] just 30 solid years of just partying too f—ing hard,” Harrelson continued. “I don’t have a problem at all with smoking. I think it’s great. I think it’s a great drug, in terms of… Even cops say that the side effect is euphoria. Or the … what do you call it?… The effect of it is euphoria. But when you’re doing it all the time, it just becomes… Well, you know. I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available.”

RELATED: 15 Musicians Who Banned Presidential Candidates From Using Their Songs

Though he’s made the decision to quit smoking, temptations still exist, but he now considers himself strong enough to resist temptation.

“Last night, someone had not just good herb, but sativa — really good sativa,” Harrelson explained. “There’s a joint, and beautifully rolled. I like a beautifully rolled… and I just was like, I mean, I’ve gone this long. It would be weird to just be like, ‘Okay, let me have a hit off that,’ and then suddenly go back to smoking too much.”

Costarring Laura Dern, Wilson hits theaters March 24. Watch the film’s trailer above, and read his full interview with Vulture here.