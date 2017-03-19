Swamp Thing co-creator Bernie Wrightson dies at 68

Comic book artist and illustrator Bernie Wrightson has died following a long battle with brain cancer, his wife announced via his official website Sunday. He was 68.

Wrightson was best known for co-creating the DC Universe character Swamp Thing with writer Len Wein and for illustrating the Swamp Thing comic in the early ’70s. His many other projects included a comic book version of the 1982 Stephen King-penned anthology horror film Creepshow and a 1983 edition of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, for which he spent seven years creating around 50 illustrations. Wrightson also worked as a conceptual artist on a number of films including the original Ghostbusters, Galaxy Quest, and Creepshow director George A. Romero’s zombie movie Land of the Dead.

Film directors Joss Whedon and Guillermo del Toro and writer Neil Gaiman have all tweeted tributes to Wrightson. See those messages below.

R.I.P. to the great Bernie Wrightson, a star by which other pencillers chart their course. Raise a glass @sinKEVitch @JohnCassaday pic.twitter.com/5tODGUCkc0 — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 19, 2017

I will not post for the next 24 hours to honor the memory of the greatest Gothic artist@of all. Bernie Wrightson. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 19, 2017