Spider-Man spin-off Venom gets 2018 release date

Aquaman‘s Christmas move has provided a gift for a different comic book character.

In the wake of Warner Bros. shifting Aquaman to Dec. 21, 2018, Sony has taken the opportunity to quickly slide Venom into the vacated date of Oct. 5, 2018, EW has learned.

The move comes only a few months before Sony releases its latest Spider-Man reboot, Spider-Man: Homecoming, which swings into theaters on July 7.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Marvel villain has hit the big screen. In Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, Topher Grace donned the black suit as Eddie Brock, a rival photographer of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), who soon becomes Venom.

A Venom spin-off had been announced back in 2013, along with the villain team-up Sinister Six, but the underwhelming performance of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 halted such plans.