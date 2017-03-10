King Kong statue catches on fire at Vietnam movie premiere

The Vietnam premiere of Kong: Skull Island in Ho Chi Minh City took an unexpected turn on Thursday when a large model of the movie’s titular gorilla burst into flames.

As reported by VN Express, the blaze began early in the premiere, as performers danced around a fire onstage next to the movie theater where the screening would be held. Initially, attendees thought the fire was part of the planned entertainment, but once the danger became clear the incident resulted in chaos. The fire was contained within 15 minutes of the blaze starting, and moviegoers were able to continue on with the screening.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear. AFP news reports that it was caused by a fire dancer’s discarded torch, while Sky News says it was the result of the erupting volcano simulation that was part of the display.

A massive gorilla statue burst into flames at the Vietnamese premier of Kong: #SkullIsland after fire from a model volcano began to spread pic.twitter.com/2mMo3AWeg9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 10, 2017

Kong: Skull Island is currently in theaters. You can see images of the fire and the damage it caused below: