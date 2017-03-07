Cinema chain horrifies by building playgrounds in theaters

A major theater chain is coming very close to perfecting the worst possible way to watch a movie.

Cinépolis USA revealed plans to put a children’s playground in movie theaters. The first-of-its kind design (photo above) plops a 55-foot long and 25-foot high “play structure” inside the auditorium itself.

The first two “Cinépolis Junior” theaters will open this month in Southern California.

The move comes at a time when most cinema chains — led by pioneer Alamo Drafthouse Cinema — are becoming increasingly strict about limiting disruptions in theaters by banning talking, phone calls, and texting. But the Cinépolis Junior concept goes 180-degrees in the other direction, creating a moviegoing experience that shrugs off the notion anybody should have to pay focused attention to a story for two hours straight.

The company further describes the new concept as a “space where parents feel at ease and kids feel right in their element as they watch their new favorite film.” The theaters will also feature “elevated snack favorites such as enhanced popcorn flavors like Cheetos, Chili, Caramel, and Zebra, along with other kid-friendly menu items,” as well as “seating alternatives such as colorful bean bag-like seating and lounge chairs, and vibrant décor.”

Explained the CEO of Cinépolis USA, Adrian Mijares Elizondo: “To help new guests fall in love with movies is our goal, and to do it in a way that caters to every need is our mission.”

It’s a reasoning that raises a few questions, such as: Is a playground in a theater really a need? And can you truly fall in love with a movie while you’re stuck in a giant tube slide?

Ticket prices, Cinépolis adds, will include an additional surcharge for the pleasure of having a jungle gym just a Skittles throw away from your seat.

Of course, some parents will doubtless embrace this concept. But the idea of watching a movie beside an indoor playground of shouting children wired on “elevated snack favorites” struck many social media users as totally hellish:

@latimes the death of the cinema-going experience in one photo — Andy White (@white) March 7, 2017

This is easily one of the Top 10 worst ideas I have ever seen. Garbage on every level. https://t.co/msTOhrne63 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewLeeClark) March 7, 2017

The ninth circle of Hell. https://t.co/lIyMXqc5W6 — David Rosiak (@DavidRosiak) March 7, 2017

Um. Harkins chains in California & Arizona offer babysitting and play area combined in the lobby. *IN* *THE* *LOBBY*. Where it belongs https://t.co/UuUSi1UXrp — Suriya Homchuen (@sthomchuen) March 7, 2017

this place is like the Mr. Glass to the Alamo Drafthouse’s Bruce Willis. https://t.co/dfSswD7T2f — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 7, 2017

The next DIE HARD sequel takes place inside a movie theater jungle gym. — Scott Wampler (@LimitedPaper) March 7, 2017

Finally, a playscape as clean as a movie theater floor! — John Gholson (@gholson) March 7, 2017

Finally, a movie theater to send my enemies to. — Matthew Kiernan (@HQ10) March 7, 2017

Kids are always quiet when they play on jungle gyms, so putting them in a movie theater makes perfect sense! https://t.co/5f4z9Jlqiy — Jordan Whitford (@j_whitford33) March 7, 2017