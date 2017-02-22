Video shows Harrison Ford flying over airliner at California airport

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Footage of Harrison Ford’s plane flying overtop a jetliner with 110 passengers shows just how close the Star Wars actor came to disaster during his controversial landing last week.

On Feb. 13, the 74-year-old actor flew his private aircraft close to a taxiing plane after mistakenly landing in a taxiway instead of the runway, according to authorities. The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the landing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. Experts say he could lose his pilot’s license.

In newly released video of the incident, Ford’s small, single-engine yellow plane is seen coming in from the right side of the frame, casting its shadow over the American Airlines departing flight narrowly below it.

Ford was reportedly captured on air traffic control recordings asking, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Air traffic control then informed the actor that he inadvertently landed on a taxiway with awaiting aircraft instead of the runway he was instructed to head toward.

Video shows small plane piloted by Harrison Ford dart over jetliner and land on airport taxiway instead of runway. https://t.co/0EYYEhUldy pic.twitter.com/2TyLsIQ4ra — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2017

In audio released last week, the actor was heard making mistakes during radio communication with air traffic control in the minutes leading up to his close call. He responded to the control tower by fumbling his words and telling them that he was flying a helicopter rather than his single-engine plane.

The American Airlines pilots were aware of the incident, prompting the airline to alert the FAA and NTSB. A spokesperson confirmed the FAA is opening an investigation into the incident.

“The FAA considers that a very major violation of the federal air regulations. They are going to go after him basically to take his license away. Fortunately for him, no one was hurt,” Captain Ross Aimer, a retired United Airlines pilot and CEO of Aero Consulting Experts, tells PEOPLE. (Aimer is not involved in the investigation.)

A rep for the actor has not commented.

Aimer is not involved in the investigation. Ford would be able to contest any penalty levied by the FAA, Aimer said.

Ford was seen boarding a plane at the Santa Monica Airport on Thursday, just days after the incident. Joined by a co-pilot, he took the captain’s seat of the Cessna 680 two-engine jet.

Ford has been involved in several piloting accidents in the past. The most serious was in 2015, when he crash-landed at a Santa Monica golf course after encountering engine trouble. Ford, who was flying a yellow vintage fighter plane, suffered a broken arm and lacerations to his scalp.