EW, CinemaCon embark on new social media partnership

On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly and CinemaCon announced a new social media partnership, giving fans an exclusive look at all the stars and filmmakers who’ll be gathering at this year’s convention.

CinemaCon brings together motion picture professionals from around the world, as studios and stars gather in Las Vegas to tease the upcoming movie season. The convention isn’t open to the public, but EW will be on hand to document all the biggest movie news and give fans exclusive access to the biggest stars, via Snapchat and other social media channels.

“CinemaCon is thrilled to be working with Entertainment Weekly as we embark on this great new partnership in bringing the motion picture theater industry’s largest and most important gathering to the movie-going public,” CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser said. “We are all about celebrating the movie-going experience, and thanks to Entertainment Weekly and the power of social media, the incredible talent, and filmmakers who will be on hand at CinemaCon at Caesars Palace will now be able to reach out to consumers and movie lovers from around the world.”

Studios have a history of announcing some of their biggest projects and upcoming films at CinemaCon, and this year, a whopping 10 studios will participate, including Fox, Disney, Paramount, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros., and more. Last year, for example, Warner Bros. officially announced Ben Affleck’s standalone Batman movie, Fox confirmed Deadpool 2, and Disney unveiled the first half hour of Finding Dory.

CinemaCon also honors some of the biggest stars and industry professionals for their contributions to film, and although the full list has yet to be announced, Jessica Chastain is already set to receive the CinemaCon Female Star of the Year Award.

This year’s CinemaCon will be held March 27 through 30 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.