Disney debuts new preview footage from two Avatar rides

Fans of Avatar are one step closer to experiencing the fantastical jungles of Pandora from the James Cameron-directed movie for themselves. Walt Disney World has unveiled new footage from two upcoming attractions based on the film’s lush environments.

The Orlando-based resort debuted a pair of videos teasing its Pandora — The World of Avatar attractions over the weekend, the first of which (above) offers a glimpse at the Na’vi River Journey. Riders will climb aboard boat-like vehicles that will travel through Pandora’s scenery — populated by mystical flora and fauna — through heavily themed sets and winding chutes.

The second video shows off computer-generated renderings lifted from the area’s major E-ticket attraction Avatar: Flight of Passage, which will reportedly see park guests ride vehicles that resemble living, breathing Banshees, the bird-like aerial creatures seen in the first Avatar film in the planned series.

The ride system for Pandora’s premier attraction remained largely under wraps until a December interview with the ride’s designers was released on Disney’s YouTube channel. The initial teaser showcased the massive, three-level interior of the simulator’s show building at the heart of the Animal Kingdom section’s 12-acre site.

In recent weeks, visitors have also captured images of the park testing Pandora‘s array of innovative, neon-colored bioluminescent fixtures in operation at night.

“I don’t know if I can even express how it feels to see something that I imagined in 1995 suddenly made physically made real,” Cameron has said of the roughly $500 million project in the past. “They’re using the absolute cutting-edge technology, stuff that’s never been applied before.”

Pandora: The World of Avatar is set to open at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on May 27. Watch preview videos of the park’s attractions above. For more information, head over to the Visit Pandora promotional website.