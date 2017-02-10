Will Smith will not star in Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo

Looks like Dumbo will be taking flight without Will Smith.

Last month, the Suicide Squad star was in early talks to star in Disney’s new live-action Dumbo movie, but EW has confirmed that those talks have fallen through. Smith was circling the role of a father whose children befriend Dumbo, but he had never officially signed on.

Tim Burton is directing the new version of the film, which reimagines the beloved 1941 animated movie about the flying elephant. Dumbo is just one of the many live-action remakes Disney has in the works, from the upcoming Beauty and the Beast, which stars Emma Watson and will hit theaters in March, to Mulan, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King.

Smith most recently starred in the superhero flick Suicide Squad and the emotional drama Collateral Beauty. He’ll next appear in Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi film Bright, as well as Bad Boys for Life, the third film in the Bad Boys series with Martin Lawrence.

Deadline first reported the news.