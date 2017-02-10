Tom Cruise is 'Free Falling' through different movies in mashup video

Spoiler warning for those who still haven’t seen Vanilla Sky, but one intrepid YouTuber took a moment from the 2001 Cameron Crowe film and used it as, shall we say, a jumping off point.

User DrMachakil manipulated the scene of Tom Cruise leaping off a building in Vanilla Sky to make the actor plummet through different realities and into films like Star Wars: Episode II, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Furious 7, and The Avengers.

His extended fall catches the attention of Harry Potter in The Prisoner of Azkaban before crashing through to pass by Jerry Maguire-era Cruise singing “Free Falling.”

Watch the mashup video above.