A man is stranded on a desert island at the beginning of Dutch director Michael Dudok de Wit’s sumptuous fable The Red Turtle (read EW’s review here). The wordless, enchanting, 80-minute movie, a coproduction with Japan’s Studio Ghibli, is one of the five nominees at the year’s Oscars for Best Animated Feature.

“Isn’t it incredible,” Dudok de Wit says. “Those big great American films [Moana, Zootopia, Kubo and the Two Strings] and then two indies from Europe [The Red Turtle and the Swiss production My Life as a Zucchini], all competing for this wonderful award.”

Dudok de Wit is already an Oscar winner in the Best Animated Short Film category 16 years ago for his metaphor-rich Father and Daughter. The 63-year-old filmmaker spoke on the phone to EW from his home base in London about two of his film’s many extraordinary, imagery-rich scenes.

In the clip above, the unnamed protagonist is attempting to leave the island via a self-made bamboo raft when he is waylaid by a creature from the deep. “Well, the title of the film may give you a hint,” Dudok de Wit says, “but we still wanted to make the turtle’s first appearance a nice surprise. It’s that classic thing that Spielberg did in Jaws, where you don’t see the shark for ages. Yet that makes the suspense even stronger. In this case it felt natural to keep what’s going on under the water mysterious.”

Asked what it all means in terms of the deeper symbolism, Dudok de Wit is coy but offers a hint in one direction. “The film plays very consciously with the idea of reality and dreams,” he says. “There are those two extremes but the separation line is so thin. So it’s hugely subjective. An audience member once suggested to me that the whole story is taking place in the imagination of the turtle. That’s not a bad idea at all. It wasn’t my intent but I like it a lot actually.”

In this second clip, you can see some more of the small creatures that populate the island — including a small ghost crab and a crawling baby.

The crabs, in fact, act as a sort of Greek Chorus in the film, though without devolving into the cute sidekick role often reserved for critters in animated films.

“Usually those characters are human beings in animal bodies,” Dudok de Wit says. “But those little crabs are naturally like that. They are cute but at the same time in they are slightly creepy. They are like spiders and they move very fast. The only compromise I made was that the crabs become aware of the man and they become attached to him. And they become slightly tamed, which I don’t think would be true in real life.”

The Red Turtle joins an impressive list of recent feature films (including The Triplets of Belleville and Shaun the Sheep Movie) that tell their stories without words. Dudok de Wit and his collaborators experimented with adding dialogue to the plot but ultimately, he says, “it didn’t work, intellectually. The characters seemed so comfortable together that they didn’t need it. It didn’t feel right. So we spent a lot of time getting the dialogue right and then we just dropped it. And then suddenly it felt like such a relief.”

Two of his points of inspiration came from primal cinematic experiences that might seem on different ends of the spectrum. “When we were developing the movie, I immediately thought of Charlie Chaplin,” he says. “His films are a century old, more or less, and they’re so touching. Not many close-ups, not many fancy camera movements. Just one guy in his surroundings. Just to see him. His body language is so exquisite.”

And then there’s Tom Hanks and his volleyball friend. “Cast Away was inspiring,” Dudok de Wit says. “For sure, Tom Hanks was in my mind when I started writing. I’ve seen many versions of the Robinson Crusoe, castaway story and that’s really one of the better ones. Tom Hanks is brilliant. He’s so expressive and when he’s talking to Wilson, it’s perfect. Also, his stay on the island is preceded by a drama and followed by a drama and that makes the film very complete.”