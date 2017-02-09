Kevin Smith is working on another Jay and Silent Bob film

Kevin Smith can only be silenced for so long.
The actor and filmmaker announced Thursday that he has written a script for another Jay and Silent Bob film. On Instagram, Smith shared an image from his laptop of the first page of a script titled Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.
He wrote, “This is not a drill! This is an actual image from my laptop! Yes, Kids – @jayandsilentbob are coming back!”
The characters, created by Smith and portrayed by him and Jason Mewes, have appeared to varying degrees in many of the director’s films, eventually scoring their own in 2001, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and then in 2013, the animated Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie.
The last year has seen Smith dipping his toes into the TV superhero world with directing gigs on The Flash and Supergirl, but Smith wrote that he’s happy to be back creating his own content. And he said Jay & Silent Bob is the cult classic he’s most invested in because he owns it, unlike Clerks or Mallrats.
“And so all last month, I had the time of my life laughing while writing Jay and Silent Bob Reboot — a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old Bluntman & Chronic Movie they hated so much,” he continued, referencing the movie-within-a-movie based on Jay and Silent Bob. “It’s a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces!”
Smith concluded by saying that he’s hoping to begin production soon. “I already met with the good folks at Miramax and they’re into it, so I’m hoping we’ll be shooting in the summer,” Smith wrote. “Never give up, kids. You CAN do anything you want in life, so long as you’re patient and malleable.”
Miramax has not responded to EW’s request for comment.
Read Smith’s full post below.
This is not a drill! This is an actual image from my laptop! Yes, Kids – @jayandsilentbob are coming back! Here's the story: Sadly, Clerks III can't happen (one of our four leads opted out of the flick). So I worked on a #Mallrats movie instead… which also didn't happen because it turned into a #Mallrats series. I've pitched said sequel series to 6 different networks only to find no takers thus far. Mind you, I'm not complaining: nobody gets to make EVERYTHING they wanna make in this business (do they?). And I've been lucky to make anything at all, there's so much competition out there, so many much cooler ideas from fresh folks. And besides: I had #comicbookmen and then @tuskthemovie and @yogahosers (which all came together so crazy quickly), and the podcasts and #fatmanonbatman. With all of that, how could I bitch about no Clerks III or Mallrats 2? Then when I started directing @thecw shows, it was such a slice of Heaven on Earth, I happily put my Askewniverse sequels to the side. Since I sold #Clerks and #Mallrats years ago, they're owned by others, which limits my moves with my own material. I don't mind: back in the day, all I ever wanted to do was sell my stuff so I could be in the movie biz in the first place. So I don't own Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy or #Dogma… But I DO own #jayandsilentbob. So while I love playing with someone else's new toys on @cwtheflash and @Supergirl, I'm getting eager to play with my old toys again in the inter-connected View Askewniverse I spent the first half of my career creating. And so all last month, I had the time of my life laughing while writing "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" – a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old "Bluntman & Chronic Movie" they hated so much. It's a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business's recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces! And I already met with the good folks at Miramax and they're into it, so I'm hoping we'll be shooting in the summer! Never give up, kids. You CAN do anything you want in life, so long as you're patient and malleable. #KevinSmith