Kevin Smith is working on another Jay and Silent Bob film

Kevin Smith can only be silenced for so long.

The actor and filmmaker announced Thursday that he has written a script for another Jay and Silent Bob film. On Instagram, Smith shared an image from his laptop of the first page of a script titled Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

He wrote, “This is not a drill! This is an actual image from my laptop! Yes, Kids – @jayandsilentbob are coming back!”

The characters, created by Smith and portrayed by him and Jason Mewes, have appeared to varying degrees in many of the director’s films, eventually scoring their own in 2001, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and then in 2013, the animated Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie.

The last year has seen Smith dipping his toes into the TV superhero world with directing gigs on The Flash and Supergirl, but Smith wrote that he’s happy to be back creating his own content. And he said Jay & Silent Bob is the cult classic he’s most invested in because he owns it, unlike Clerks or Mallrats.

“And so all last month, I had the time of my life laughing while writing Jay and Silent Bob Reboot — a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old Bluntman & Chronic Movie they hated so much,” he continued, referencing the movie-within-a-movie based on Jay and Silent Bob. “It’s a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces!”

Smith concluded by saying that he’s hoping to begin production soon. “I already met with the good folks at Miramax and they’re into it, so I’m hoping we’ll be shooting in the summer,” Smith wrote. “Never give up, kids. You CAN do anything you want in life, so long as you’re patient and malleable.”

Miramax has not responded to EW’s request for comment.

Read Smith’s full post below.